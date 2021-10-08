The hidden biases influencing your investment decisions

During the 1970s and ’80s, most academic finance papers assumed that most investors were extremely rational in their investing decisions. Those who were not hyper-rational were assumed to behave unpredictably and independently from each other. Thus, only rational investors affected market prices. During the same period, psychologists such as Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky were studying how people actually make decisions. They found few, if any, people are consistently rational as rationality was defined by economists. Starting in the late ’80s, the work of these psychologists began to influence the thinking of economists. This led to the fields of behavioural economics and behavioural finance. In 2002, Kahneman won the Nobel Prize in Economics.

