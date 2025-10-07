The hidden costs of a low credit score: It's not just high interest rates on loans

A low credit score typically means high interest rates for borrowers. Apart from this, there are other disadvantages, which we have listed here.

MintGenie Team
Published7 Oct 2025, 05:29 PM IST
It is challenging for people with poor credit scores to secure a personal loan, and even if one is approved, the interest rate will be high.

When applying for a personal loan, borrowers are usually expected to have a good credit score. Someone with a poor credit score generally fails to secure a personal loan. Even if they receive a loan offer, it is typically given at a high interest rate.

Therefore, it would not be wrong to say that a low credit score carries a hidden cost. This cost is paid in the form of a high rate of interest. Apart from a higher interest rate, there are several other disadvantages. These include the following:

Hidden costs of low credit score

I. From loan denials to high interest rates: As mentioned above, borrowers with poor credit scores are generally given loans at high interest rates, even if they are approved. A small increase of 1% interest can cost you dearly over a long period. For example, if you borrow 5 lakh for three years and the interest rate is 11% instead of 10%, the additional cost you would incur is 8,487.

II. Personal matters including marriages: There have been instances where weddings get called off because of poor credit score. One incident happened in Maharashtra where a poor CIBIL score of groom led to cancellation of marriage by the girl's family.

III. Job prospects: Although this is still not too common in India, some employers do pay attention to the candidate's credit score before giving a job offer. A poor report can show poor credibility, leading to denied job offers — even if it is not directly related to finance.

