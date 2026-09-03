The hidden drag on freelance income: Why your overseas client invoices don’t match the money reaching your bank

If you’re an Indian freelancer receiving payments from overseas clients, the amount on your invoice may not be your net payout, as various charges can reduce the final amount credited to your bank account.
Hamraj Kumar, Founder & CEO of Testkart, explained that the final amount depends on how the freelancer receives the payment and the banks or platforms involved.
Kumar mentioned that “the number on an overseas invoice is not always what you will finally get in your bank”.
He said freelancers should account for three key areas of costs.
Kumar said there is no fixed deduction.
“The final amount depends on the payment method, bank or platform, exchange rate, and who bears the transfer fees,” he noted.
Kumar said Indian freelancers receiving international payments should account for these five possible charges.
“There may be extra costs too, based on the provider and the details of the transaction. Also, minimum fees, percentage rates, and cutoffs do not stay the same across providers,” he noted.
Yes. Kumar said the sender’s country, currency, exchange rate, and payment route can all affect the final amount.
“Even two clients from the same country may have different take-home amounts. One may use a direct bank transfer, while another may use a payment platform with its own fees,” he added.
For freelancers, Kumar suggests comparing the country and currency first, followed by the payment route and fee structure.
According to Kumar, a direct international bank transfer includes intermediary-bank charges, receiving-bank fees and FX spreads.
“Some platforms offer better FX rates, while others may appear cheaper on fees but make up for it through the exchange-rate spread. So, a digital payment method may look cheaper, but that does not always mean you will receive the best INR amount,” he noted.
Kumar suggests a six-step approach:
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest charges and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.