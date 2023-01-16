The history of capital gains taxation in India

But Union budget 1956-57 made the levy of capital gains tax permanent in India. The then finance minister, T.T. Krishnamachari, reintroduced CGT with a few tweaks to increase the tax revenue. He believed that capital gains are an important factor in aggravating economic inequalities. In his budget speech in 1956, Krishnamachari said the practice of not taxing such gains is “a lacuna, one dare say, they will have to rectify in due course. For a developing economy like ours, it is necessary to take early action…."

