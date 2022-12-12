The ignored need of insurance by small businesses

Impact of a fire incident on a small business is multi-fold. First, they lose most of their capital, which is in the form of stocks, machinery, fittings, and other immovable assets. Second, most businesses would have creditors to pay for the stock or assets with them, which still remains outstanding. Unless these creditors are paid, the entrepreneurs have limited ability to revive their supply chain. Third, many take working capital loans from banks and NBFCs. Typically, these loans are against collateral of company assets and in many cases personal assets of the entrepreneur. These institutions would come after the borrower to attach their collateral and recover the loan. Fourth, the income-generating capacity of the individual gets substantially impacted, as the assets used to generate income are impaired. So, entrepreneurs have to cover regular expenses from whatever savings they have. Finally, businesses have to usually borrow money to reinstate their damaged assets. Such loans are taken at distress interest rates, thus leaving a dent in the business income for several years.