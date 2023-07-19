What benchmarks mean for asset classes, investors and fund managers

What benchmarks mean for asset classes, investors and fund managers1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 10:43 PM IST
Benchmarks in the investment world should be unambiguous, investable, measurable, relevant, reflective of investment opinion, transparent, stable, and owned by managers. The Association of Portfolio Managers in India recently required PMS firms to choose from pre-fixed benchmarks, causing initial backlash. However, the association later allowed firms to show past performance with both the old and new benchmarks. Benchmarks should align with an investor's objective and continuous debate and evolution are necessary in order for benchmarks to be effective.
In the investment world, benchmarks are essential when comparing fund performances across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, etc. Creating benchmarks has been an evolving science. Finding a precise and accurate benchmark is a process that comes with its own challenges and a number of factors need to be carefully considered before selecting the one that will work for you.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×