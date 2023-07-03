Want to invest in agricultural land? Here's what you ought to know7 min read 03 Jul 2023, 11:00 PM IST
The primary challenge to buying such land is in ensuring a clear title deed without any encumbrances.
Why is real estate, be it residential, commercial or agricultural land, always in demand? Mark Twain, author of The adventures of Tom Sawyer, had the answer. The American writer and humorist was quoted as saying: “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore." So, it is that people have always shown interest in purchasing agricultural land, for one reason or the other. Some want to take up organic farming after retirement, some for a weekend retreat in a farmhouse nestled in the lap of nature, some because they are already famers and want to extend their holdings, and a few to enhance their investment portfolio.
