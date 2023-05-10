What makes multi asset allocation funds attractive?3 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 12:58 AM IST
Ideally, a balanced investment approach is to have adequate exposure to different baskets of asset classes. In this regard, multi asset alvlocation funds offer a one-stop solution.
When it comes to investments, what is right for one might not be for another. Some investors prefer the safety of deposits and longevity of gold or real estate while others prefer equity investments and complement their equity portfolio through some exposure to debt instruments. Any extreme position might be detrimental to any financial plan if the risk and investment horizon is not properly assessed. The solution lies in the age-old wisdom of diversification, often succinctly put as ‘never put all eggs in the same basket.’ In this case, these baskets could be equity, debt and precious metals or commodities like gold or silver.
