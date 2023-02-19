The importance of financial education in the context of women's entrepreneurship

While women entrepreneurs are building successful businesses, they are also playing a vital role in boosting the economic development of the nation. Cognizing the need for various necessities and turning them into executed ideas, these women are curating businesses when others are unable to understand the need for them. These female-led successful businesses are also generating jobs and providing for various families. Many of these companies are hiring other women and training them for different roles at their companies. This has helped other women obtain sustainable employment and make a better future and standard of living for their families.

