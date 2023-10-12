Investments and goals: Why you need the guidance of a financial adviser
There is a lot of narrative around how managing your own money is quite simple, but that’s not the case really. Financial planning is not only investment planning. It includes liability management, risk management, goal-based planning, estate planning, tax planning, etc. How many of us can confidently say that they have adequate life insurance and health cover? Most would be under-insured and worst; not insured at all.