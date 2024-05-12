The importance of fixed income in your portfolio

In the wealth accumulation phase, when the investor is, say, 40 years old, the allocation to fixed income may be 40%. That, however, depends on the extent to which the investor wants to insulate the portfolio returns from the volatility of other investments such as equity or gold. In the consolidation phase of one’s career, when the person is, say, 55 years old, it is time to gradually enhance the proportion of fixed income. If the portfolio allocation is, say, 80% to equity and 20% to fixed income, at 55-60 years, it is time to gradually move to 40% equity and 60% fixed income. In the decumulation phase, when the investor is say 70 years old, the majority component of the portfolio should be in fixed income. At this stage, it is about preservation of capital. The growth of capital is relevant, but secondary in this stage.