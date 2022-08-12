The investing journey of Carnelian Asset’s Vikas Khemani9 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 12:18 AM IST
‘I started diversifying in 2012 with more knowledge and confidence and it worked really well’
I am primarily an equity guy and am 95% into equities. The only other asset class I have is real estate," says Vikas Khemani, founder of Carnelian Asset Advisors Pvt. Ltd, which manages assets worth ₹1,400 crore. Khemani, who has around 23 years of experience in the capital markets, shared withMinthis journey —from a middle-class textile business family to weaving wealth for his clients through his asset management firm—for the special ‘Guru Portfolio’ series.Edited excerpts from the interview: