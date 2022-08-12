Common-sense investing by Carnelian's Vikas Khemani

Till that time, I was not taking investing seriously. I was part of the mid-office team that sits between the sales and operations teams and takes care of new products and product designs. I used to listen to the sales team of the institutional equities business as they pitched ideas to their clients. At times, I would sneak into their meetings and listen to what the analysts were talking about. Given my interest in markets, I was given an opportunity to move to sales and start servicing clients. Then, a new project came as F&O (futures and options) was being permitted in India. So, I had to lead the implementation of the F&O project ati-Sec. We were the first one to start F&O in India in 2000, as a broker. IPO funding was also a new product at that time and I used to lead it. I was involved in conceptualization and execution of the first online trading platformICICIdirect.com. So, all those multiple diverse experiences in mid-office, F&O trading, IPO funding and research gave me a reasonably good understanding of how the markets function.