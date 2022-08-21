The investment choices of ASK’s Sunil Rohokale6 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 11:24 PM IST
- His portfolio consists of 75% equity, 20% real estate, 5% debt, with no investment in gold, MF
His initial bets were on real estate but he soon found the property market overheated. Sunil Rohokale, MD and CEO of ASK Investment Managers, is now bullish on stocks. Rohokale has had an interesting journey: from a management trainee to becoming the head of ICICI Home Finance before he joined ASK Investment to head its property business in 2008. He shifted most of his portfolio from property to stocks in 2012 on seeing signs of an overstretched property market. Today, most of his portfolio (75%) sits in stocks and 20-25% in real estate, with no allocation to mutual funds or gold. Rohokale speaks to Mint about his investing journey. Edited excerpts: