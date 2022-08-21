The investment choices of ASK’s Sunil Rohokale

In ICICI, I understood real estate and housing finance. Anything related with real estate, be it apartment, retail mall space, developed plots, townships, warehousing, or industrial park, was my first love. The second was my Esops from ICICI Bank. So, it is very interesting. It is your choice to convert your Esops into real estate. That is what I did in my journey at ICICI. When I came to ASK, I reversed it. I liquidated most of my physical real estate investment in 2012, and moved everything to equity. I had invested in Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR. Real estate is an asset where you could take leverage. And in the rising market, leverage plays a predominant role. For example, we put money in Nashik at ₹100 per sq. ft in 2006 and three years later, we sold it at ₹700 per sq. ft. We had 90% loan, and 10% own contribution, and the home loan interest rate was 8.5%. Can you imagine the return on investment for your own contribution?