The investment journey of a techie-turned-research-analyst
An IT engineer by qualification, Nooresh Merani’s journey into the stock markets began in 2004 while he was still in college. It started with a simple question—what is the Sensex? Starting as a purely technical investor, Merani expanded to fundamental investing after meeting many seasoned investors on Dalal Street.