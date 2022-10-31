The investment journey of a techie-turned-research-analyst

I’m an IT engineer and got interested in the markets in 2004. My uncle, N.S. Fidai, who is also my mentor, had just started as a full-time investor in the markets. So, I asked him to tell me about the Sensex. I became curious after I heard him discuss with his friend that the markets were going to fall, irrespective of whichever political party comes to power at the centre, be it the BJP or Congress. The markets hit a lower circuit the following week, on 17 May 2004. And that’s how my journey started.