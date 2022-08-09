The investment strategy of Sanctum Wealth’s Shiv Gupta

There were plenty of sleepless nights. Unfortunately, the services or products we offer are procyclical. Even if you have the knowledge, the fortitude, and equanimity to know that markets work in cycles and things will come back, you still have to grapple with people’s moods as they go through that experience. That can expose us to a lot of unpleasant interactions so many times. There is this concept of actual preference versus revealed preference. And many times, when we’re profiling clients, we ask them how they would react to a particular situation. Unless the person has gone through it, one doesn’t know how they will respond to it.