Money
The investment trap: How not to fall for 2% per month assured returns
Rahul Goel 4 min read 19 Mar 2024, 01:59 PM IST
Summary
- Sometimes you want to believe you have found the chicken that keeps laying golden eggs.
Now before I tell you the story of how hundreds of people earned an assured 2%, or so, returns per month, for years altogether (spoiler alert: in the final analysis, they lost all their capital—rumoured to be about ₹1,000 crore), let me share something that you should probably print and pin on your wall.
