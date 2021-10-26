The irrational exuberance in crypto markets

The phrase ‘irrational exuberance’ first came into being when former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan elucidated upon the fact that stocks of internet startups had started getting too hot and attributed this trend to investors acting in an overly optimistic manner. Irrational exuberance is characterized by a state of mania that drives investors to massively overestimate asset values and as a result, the asset prices warrant undue inflation. In this state, investors tend to become so smitten with the urge to gain profits that they overlook the assets’ fundamentals and try driving prices up higher. This leads to peers investing into whatever asset is rising, thereby creating an asset bubble. This bubble is supported by a mass delusion that the increase in prices is justified. However, when the bubble bursts, the optimism turns into panic because the assets return to their inherent values. This collapse causes a ripple effect in other asset classes as well, causing an economic contraction, ultimately giving way to recession.