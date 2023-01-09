The journey of an award-winning Bengaluru-based financial adviser6 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Lovaii Navlakhi, CEO of International Money Matters, explains the importance of risk profiling for clients
Lovaii Navlakhi, CEO of International Money Matters, explains the importance of risk profiling for clients
Bengaluru-based adviser Lovaii Navlakhi feels fortunate to be part of the first batch of the Certified Financial Planning (CFP) program introduced in India in 2004. Navlakhi, the managing director & CEO of International Money Matters— a firm that he started in 2001, says financial advice was formally introduced in the country in the mid-2000s and that he is among the first few people to charge fees for advisory services in India.