Education in IT has a huge payoff for those getting jobs abroad

A six-figure salary, a penthouse, and a Tesla. And, of course, that elusive Green Card. That is what most techies aspire for. So, the IT sector continues to be one of the popular career options for youngsters. Getting there though is tough and the costs could be prohibitive for many: Aspirants have to first clear the joint entrance examination (JEE) to gain entry into the best engineering colleges in the country. And. after a four-year graduation course, they need to get selected to the company of their choice through campus placements.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}