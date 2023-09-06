The serendipity engine: Of investments and an endless stream of ideas4 min read 06 Sep 2023, 11:09 PM IST
One of the very common questions investors get asked is “Where do your investment ideas come from?" The answer is usually typical: running quantitative stock screens, studying different sectors, bottom-up research of some company, and so on. However, in reality, the answer to that question can be endless. Literally everything that an investor does in their day job, even just showing up, is preparing them to bump into investment ideas.