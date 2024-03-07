The key financial laws that every woman should know

Marriage is a communion of two people. And it is a commonly held belief that, after marriage, both partners have equal share in their wealth. So if something untoward were to happen to one partner, the other is entitled to get full ownership of such wealth. This, though, is a major misconception. Even if a couple was to buy a physical or financial asset jointly and the husband (in the case of a Hindu family) dies, his portion of the wealth is distributed among his wife, children and mother (who are considered class-I heirs). While the wife alone cannot inherit it, her father-in-law is not considered a class-I heir.