The key things I wish I had known about money management back in college

Once that is settled, your “wants" surface… you want to get married or begin a relationship. Sometimes both partners are earning. Sometimes only one. You “want" to have kids, and you “want" to take care of them. Your parents are older and retired and probably need help, and you “want" to take care of them. Your “wants" get fancier. You “want" a bigger house, a bigger car, that expensive watch, a pricey vacation… It starts to add up. I wish I had known back then about proactively managing my career so that my income grew in line with my wants. And in order to grow my career, I wish I had known about the “need" to upskill.