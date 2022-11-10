Ron Brown, a partner with Heidrick & Struggles, was on the hunt in Colorado’s Arapahoe County for a new primary residence that required less upkeep than the one he was living in. By the time he found a 3,000-square-foot townhouse he wanted to buy in September, mortgage rates were significantly higher than they were a year ago. On Sept. 15, Freddie Mac announced that the average rate that week on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage topped 6% for the first time since 2008.