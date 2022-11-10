The key to avoiding high mortgage rates? Buying homes with cash

According to Mr. Kruse, slowing demand in the housing market has given home buyers, primarily seasoned home buyers, more time to consider purchase options that make the most financial sense for them. During the pandemic, “the strategy was ‘how the hell do I get into a home,’ " he said. Now, “things are sitting on the market and people are trying to weigh their decisions. It’s not something they have to pull the trigger on willy-nilly and waive rights," he said, such as the right to a home inspection.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}