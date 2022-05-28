“There’s the shmoney," she told her one million-plus followers in a TikTok video titled “Hennessy Money Challenge Bottle Bust!!," before picking out all the shards of glass from the cash she had stuffed into this 80-proof piggy bank and then sorting the bills into neat piles.

“I had all my fans watching like ‘How much do you think is in it?’ and ‘How much did we save?’" said Ms. Johnson, a 32-year-old full-time influencer who posts under the name @iamjaymonique. “It was nothing but $542, but it was $542 I would have spent on random things."

Filling liquor bottles with cash is just one of the viral money-saving trends taking off on the social video platform. Rather than embrace crypto, savings apps or other innovations to improve their personal finances, many TikTok users favor the low tech, tactile experience of hoarding cash in creative ways.

The #moneychallenge hashtag on TikTok, used for videos of feats of finance like the liquor-bottle piggy banks, has been viewed by more than 1.5 billion people. Socking away actual cash not only makes for more entertaining videos than setting up an automatic savings app, but may also be an effective way to change money habits, financial planners and behavioral economists say.

“We should treat every dollar we encounter the same, but we don’t," said Megan McCoy, director of the financial planning master’s program at Kansas State University. “These challenges using cash create little mental buckets that are easier for your brain to make sense of."

Attempting various challenges is a popular genre of TikTok videos, with feats ranging from trying out viral dance routines to engaging in sometimes risky behavior. Those who participate in the money challenges, many of which stem from age-old savings tricks, say that by making their goals public they’re more likely to commit to saving.

It helps that the challenges are all designed with a clear payoff and end point. In another popular video, user @_rae.rae tells her followers how she planned to stash spare small bills and quarters in two empty liquor bottles until they couldn’t hold one additional penny, then she’d break open the bottle and reveal how much she saved by collecting change. Her total: $550.34.

“It was turning into a game for me," she says in the video, at one point using her vape pen to make room in the bottle for more bills. Holding up her spoils at the end of the video, she says. “Now I kind of understand how accountants feel."

Ms. Johnson said she first tried out the liquor-bottle challenge as a way to hold herself accountable to her own savings goals—that, and the neck of the bottle makes it nearly impossible to rob the bank early (“My finger got stuck in one of the videos," she said). Sharing the videos with her followers prevented her from cracking open the bottle whenever she felt tempted to grab some of the extra cash, she said. She also felt motivated by her followers doing the challenge and tagging her.

“They felt like my accountability partners," she said.

The accountability relationship Ms. Johnson described is key to making these challenges work for people, Prof. McCoy said.

“With this, we’re reframing saving money and being cash-efficient as what we want to be, instead of spending money like the Kardashians," she said. “You have this sense of being part of the community."

People are more willing to spend money with credit cards or digital payments than when using cash, research shows. The reverse may be true for saving money.

Though it doesn’t collect interest when stored in a liquor bottle, counting out the physical cash can help reaffirm positive habits.

These viral money challenges help people follow rules they create for themselves, like Ms. Johnson’s promise not to crack open the bottle until it was full, said John Beshears, a behavioral economist at Harvard University.

“We viscerally feel that we’re doing the wrong thing when we break the rule we set for ourselves," he said. “We feel that more strongly when there’s a physical version of the rule."

Brittanie Pyper, 31-year-old blogger at Simplistically Living, said she’s seen big response when she shares money-saving challenges with her 200,000-plus followers. One of her most popular videos shows her shopping at Hobby Lobby for the materials she used for the 100-envelope challenge, a new-fashioned riff on a time-tested personal finance system.

The envelopes are numbered from one to 100 and then shuffled. Each day or week, participants put cash into the next envelope equal to the number written on it, and by the end will have saved $5,050. Both the envelope and money bottle videos often feature participants opening up and fanning out and counting up the savings at the end. In one envelope video, a bank teller waits impatiently in the background as the envelopes are opened one at a time.

“There are people who say ‘Why would I want 100 envelopes? Why wouldn’t I put in a savings account?’ and I’ve seen followers reply and say ‘Because it’s fun and you get stickers,’" Ms. Pyper said.

Variations on the envelope system have been around for decades—but TikTokers put on their own spin. Ms. Pyper buys colorful envelopes and Lisa Frank stickers, then labels each envelope with a flourish of the pen.

After amassing a significant amount of credit card debt in 2016, Ms. Pyper and her husband faced nearly $35,000 to pay off. Now, two years after first trying the challenge, Ms. Pyper said she and her husband paid the debt off entirely and they still regularly do the challenge together—and share it with her followers—when they need to sprint toward a savings goal.

