The latest viral TikTok challenge is saving cash (liquor bottles optional)

Ms. Johnson said she first tried out the liquor-bottle challenge as a way to hold herself accountable to her own savings goals—that, and the neck of the bottle makes it nearly impossible to rob the bank early (“My finger got stuck in one of the videos," she said). Sharing the videos with her followers prevented her from cracking open the bottle whenever she felt tempted to grab some of the extra cash, she said. She also felt motivated by her followers doing the challenge and tagging her.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}