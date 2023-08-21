Sorry, prenuptial agreements are not recognized in India3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:28 PM IST
A prenup agreement is a contract signed by a couple before they get married and determines the ownership rights of their respective assets if the marriage fails later.
Is there a way to safeguard your assets through a prenuptial agreement before your wedding? A prenup pact can help you only to a limited extent. This is because there is no formal legislation on prenuptial agreements in India.
