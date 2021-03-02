The LTCG is taxable at 20% plus surcharge

The LTCG from the sale of residential property can be claimed as exempt from income tax to the extent there is reinvestment in India in specified bonds (within six months from the date of transfer) or one residential house in India (to be either purchased within one year before or two years after or constructed within three years of transfer of the LTCA). Also, there is a one-time option to invest in two houses in India if the LTCG doesn’t exceed ₹2 crore.