The many benefits of taking an education loan

First, it can be better to take an education loan instead of using parents’ personal savings. Adhil Shetty, chief executive, BankBazaar.com, said, “Education loan rates are low today. This provides an opportunity for eligible borrowers to borrow big and not worry about interest at this point. The family chooses to seek bank financing or self-finance with their own funds. After all, the family may have been saving up for years for financing the child’s education. However, the current environment allows the student a chance to get financing cheaply. This would allow the family’s funds to remain invested for higher returns and not impede their wealth creation goals. Finding the right balance between self-financing and bank financing would be ideal so that they get the best of both worlds."

