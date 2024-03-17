The ‘March effect’ and indexation benefit in MFs
Summary
- You require a holding period of three years to be eligible for indexation.
Till 31 March of last year, debt funds were eligible for indexation benefit for the purpose of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax. This is a benefit that reduces the impact of inflation on LTCG, given that part of the gains in investment accrues from inflation. Since 1 April 2023, capital gains from debt funds are taxable as short-term capital gains (STCG), irrespective of the holding period. In other words, LTCG and indexation benefits are no longer available. However, the Finance Act of 2023 opened up another category in mutual funds (MFs) for taxation purposes. Funds with more than 65% exposure to equity remain taxable as equity. Funds with less than 35% exposure to domestic equity are taxable as STCG, irrespective of holding period. Funds with 35-65% exposure to equity are still eligible for indexation, which is the new category for taxation purposes.