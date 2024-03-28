The millennial marketeer’s secret for financial success
Summary
- 35-year-old Kunwarbir Singh has invested wisely, but plans to consult a Sebi RIA for guidance.
Kunwarbir Singh is as millennial as they come. He works for Lenovo, a laptop manufacturer, and focuses on the gaming segment with its teenager and GenZ audience. His previous stints involved selling ‘fragrances and booze’, as he puts it. Singh, 34, has worked for large consumer brands like Titan, Diageo and Heiniken. A resident of Bengaluru, his career shift aligns with his view on renting versus buying a home debate. “I’m a nomad. I don’t like being tied down to a place which home buying will do," he says nonchalantly. Singh, who worked in Delhi for four years, pays ₹50,000 monthly rent for the two-bedroom house in Domlur, Bengaluru—It’s been a home for the last more than seven years.