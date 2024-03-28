The millennial marketeer’s secret for financial success

“My dad used to invest in stocks traded at the Calcutta Stock Exchange. In fact our house was built with the money we got from selling Ranbaxy shares," he said. But the ‘old way’ of transacting in shares, filling up multiple forms or visiting the stock exchange personally was intimidating. It’s only the massive ease of investing brought about during pandemic that got him involved. “I reconnected with some old friends during the pandemic and we used to discuss stocks in our Whatsapp group, solve each other’s queries. That is when I opened an account with a discount broker and started investing in stocks and mutual funds," he says. “My dad still doesn’t believe in mutual funds. I let him invest a little bit in direct stocks," he adds.