The moment you invest, you want returns. It doesn’t work like that: KIAL chief executive Lakshmi Iyer

I come from a household where clothes were bought only on two occasions, on birthdays, and on Diwali. And when the lockdown happened, my parents ensured that we got something on Diwali, though they didn’t buy anything new for themselves. So, things like value for money and how to be very, very conscious, those are what I learned from those days. And I am very happy and proud to say that even today, with relative affordability being way better, I think those principles, for example, not growth at any price but growth at a reasonable price, still come to the fore when I make investment decisions.