The money habits I learned from my parents—for better or worse
Jessica Chou , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Jul 2024, 04:18 PM IST
SummaryWe absorb our financial personalities from listening to, and watching, our parents. Sometimes they serve us well. Other times, not so much.
My memory of when I first learned about stocks is fuzzy. I was in my early 20s, and my mother sat me down at our kitchen table, helped me open a brokerage account, and showed me how to buy and sell on the platform. The lesson I walked away with: Tread carefully, invest only “play money," not money you need to survive, and only target companies that sell resources.
