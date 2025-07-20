The new Income Tax Bill: Will linguistic makeover lead to taxation simplicity?
Summary
India’s new Income Tax Bill looks cleaner and reads easier, but critics say it repackages complexity, risks legal ambiguity, and may lead to fresh litigation in the name of reform.
India’s Income Tax Act is getting its biggest rewrite in over six decades. The Select Committee of Parliament has unanimously adopted the draft Income Tax Bill, 2025, which proposes 285 amendments to the original draft tabled in the Lok Sabha on 13 February.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story