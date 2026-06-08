The Nifty 100 is down 8.7%, how did active large-cap funds perform?

The Nifty 100 index has fallen 8.7% so far in 2026. Yet only 16 of the 33 active large-cap mutual funds have managed to do better.

The remaining 17 schemes have delivered steeper losses than the benchmark itself. That suggests active management has not consistently translated into better downside protection during this market correction.

The divergence within the category has also been striking. The difference between the best and worst-performing fund is more than 12 percentage points, despite all schemes operating under the same large-cap mandate.

Let’s look at the funds that cushioned the fall and stood out during the correction.

Large-cap funds that protected downside better Quant Large Cap Fund topped the charts with a gain of 0.7%, making it the only scheme in the sample to generate a positive return despite the market decline. Samco Large Cap Fund and Bank of India Large Cap Fund followed with declines of 2.75% and 3.71%, respectively.

Here are some of the top performing funds.

Scheme Name Returns (%) Quant Large Cap 0.70 Samco Large Cap -2.75 Bank of India Large Cap -3.71 Invesco India Large Cap -4.45 Taurus Large Cap -5.97 Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap -6.28 SBI Large Cap -6.31 Union Large Cap -6.68 Source: Rupeevest

Several established funds also managed to cushion losses better than the benchmark. SBI Large Cap Fund, which manages more than ₹53,000 crore, declined 6.31%, while Nippon India Large Cap Fund fell 8.04%.

Together, 16 schemes managed to outperform the benchmark decline of 8.7%.

Large-cap funds that fell more than the benchmark However, the picture was equally notable on the other side.

Seventeen schemes declined more than the benchmark, suggesting that active management did not automatically translate into better downside protection.

Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Fund was the biggest loser, declining 11.38% in 2026.

Several other prominent names featured in this group. Axis Large Cap Fund fell 9.05%, Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund declined 9.31%, while HDFC Large Cap Fund lost 9.48%.

Scheme Name 2026 YTD Returns (%) Mahindra Manulife Large Cap -11.38 LIC MF Large Cap -10.98 UTI Large Cap -10.5 Aditya Birla SL Large Cap -9.97 Franklin India Large Cap -9.93 ICICI Pru Large Cap -9.8 Canara Rob Large Cap -9.52 HDFC Large Cap -9.48 Sundaram Large Cap -9.38 Mirae Asset Large Cap -9.31 HSBC Large Cap -9.19 PGIM India Large -9.18 Source: Rupeevest

Where most investor money actually sits? The performance of the largest schemes matters more than that of smaller funds because they account for a disproportionately large share of investor’s money.

Among the category's biggest funds, the results were mixed.

SBI Large Cap Fund and Nippon India Large Cap Fund both outperformed the benchmark despite managing over ₹50,000 crore each. In contrast,Large Cap Fund, Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund, HDFC Large Cap Fund, Axis Large Cap Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Large Cap Fund all declined more than the benchmark.

Scheme Name AUM ( ₹ crore) Return (%) ICICI Prudential Large Cap 75,650 -9.80 SBI Large Cap 53,468 -6.31 Nippon India Large Cap 51,690 -8.04 Mirae Asset Large Cap 38,239 -9.31 HDFC Large Cap 38,121 -9.48 Axis Large Cap 30,498 -9.05 Aditya Birla Sun Life Large Cap 28,970 -9.97 Source: Rupeevest

This means that a substantial portion of investor money remained invested in funds that did not provide better downside protection than the index during the correction. The divergence also indicates that fund size alone was not the determining factor. Some large funds managed to navigate the downturn relatively well, while others struggled.

What should investors do? One market phase rarely tells the complete story. Hence, investors should not judge a fund solely on a few months of performance.