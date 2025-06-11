The 'not-so-fixed' nature of fixed income markets
Summary
Bonds and fixed income products aren’t the low-volatility safe havens they once seemed. Here's why market shifts, rate cycles, and credit risks matter more than ever for investors.
The term “fixed income" sounds reassuring—evoking stability, predictable returns, and minimal risk. But in today’s market, this label can be misleading. From wild price swings to rate-driven gains and losses, fixed income is no longer as ‘fixed’ as it once was.
