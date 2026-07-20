The NRI guilt trap: why high salaries abroad don't always create wealth

When a young Indian packs their bags for the US, UK, Canada, or the Gulf, the narrative back home is almost always the same: they have made it. The assumption is that earning in dollars, pounds, or dirhams equals instant, overflowing wealth.
But behind the social media posts of foreign landscapes and new cars lies a silent, emotionally draining reality. It is a phenomenon where high earnings do not translate to high personal wealth.
Welcome to the NRI guilt blackhole.
The psychology of the guilt tax
To understand where the money goes, you first have to understand the psychology of leaving home.
When you move thousands of miles away from your parents, siblings and extended family, a heavy, often unspoken emotion can take root: survivor's guilt.