The NRI guilt trap: why high salaries abroad don't always create wealth

Ajay Pruthi
3 min read20 Jul 2026, 11:02 AM IST
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Young Indians moving abroad face NRI guilt, a phenomenon where high earnings do not yield personal wealth.
Summary
Many NRIs earn in dollars but struggle to build wealth as family obligations, emotional guilt and social expectations drain savings and delay financial independence.

When a young Indian packs their bags for the US, UK, Canada, or the Gulf, the narrative back home is almost always the same: they have made it. The assumption is that earning in dollars, pounds, or dirhams equals instant, overflowing wealth.

But behind the social media posts of foreign landscapes and new cars lies a silent, emotionally draining reality. It is a phenomenon where high earnings do not translate to high personal wealth.

Welcome to the NRI guilt blackhole.

The psychology of the guilt tax

To understand where the money goes, you first have to understand the psychology of leaving home.

When you move thousands of miles away from your parents, siblings and extended family, a heavy, often unspoken emotion can take root: survivor's guilt.

Also Read | NRI tax filing: Moved abroad? Here's when you still need to file an ITR in India

You are enjoying better infrastructure, higher pay and a better standard of living, while your ageing parents navigate traffic, healthcare and everyday challenges back home. Because you cannot be there physically to help with daily chores, attend family functions or care for sick relatives, you try to compensate in the only way you can: with money.

Money becomes a substitute for presence.

  • The translation of love: paying for a cousin’s medical bill feels like a duty.
  • The compensation for absence: funding a cousin’s lavish wedding is a way of saying, I am still part of this family, even if I'm not there.
  • The status pressure: renovating the ancestral home becomes a way to prove to society that the foreign-settled child is successful and taking care of their parents.

This is the guilt tax. It is not legally demanded, but it is culturally enforced. Many NRIs unknowingly become the informal financial safety net for their entire extended family.

The money trap

Financially, the NRI guilt blackhole is devastating.

Building wealth requires taking the money you earn and putting it into assets that grow over time (like mutual funds, FDs or real estate that you control). But the guilt tax forces NRIs to pour their money into dead assets or consumption.

Also Read | RBL Bank raises $150 million via FCNR route

Here is the brutal math of the NRI financial trap:

  1. High-cost living: they are paying exorbitant rent, high taxes, and expensive healthcare costs in their host country.
  2. The family ATM: simultaneously, they are funding multiple dependents back in India.
  3. Zero compounding: the money sent home for a big fat Indian wedding or a home renovation does not earn interest. It disappears into social prestige.

As a result, many NRIs find themselves living pay check to pay check, despite earning a massive salary. Their ability to build personal wealth in their host country is severely stunted because their surplus cash is constantly leaking across borders.

The return dilemma

Almost every NRI leaves with a similar plan: I will work here for five years, save a substantial amount of money and then return to India.

But five years become ten. Ten become twenty. Eventually, many realise they are permanently stuck.

Why? The NRI guilt blackhole plays a major role.

After spending years supporting everyone else's lifestyle, many have not built an adequate retirement corpus for themselves. This creates a difficult trap.

  • The missing safety net: if they return to India, they will have to take a massive pay cut to adjust to Indian salaries. But because they didn't save enough in dollars or pounds, they don't have the financial cushion to survive that pay cut.
  • The lifestyle lock-in: they have accidentally upgraded their family’s lifestyle in India. Their parents are now used to a certain standard of living, paid for by foreign money. If the NRI returns and the foreign money stops, the family's lifestyle crashes.
  • The fear of judgment: returning empty-handed (or just with average savings) feels like a humiliating failure after years of being put on a pedestal.

They are effectively wearing golden handcuffs. They hate being away from home, but they cannot afford to return home because they have given all their wealth away.

Breaking the cycle

The concept of the joint family is beautiful, but mixing it with modern global economics often leads to hidden poverty.

Breaking free from the NRI guilt blackhole does not mean abandoning your family. It means shifting from emotional impulsiveness to financial boundaries. It requires the courage to say, I can help with necessities, but I cannot fund luxuries.

Also Read | Lessons from Binny Bansal ruling: Dubai or Singapore no easy NRI tax arbitrage

Because ultimately, the best thing an NRI can do for their family is to become truly financially independent themselves—so that when they finally do decide to book that one-way ticket home, they are coming back for good, not just until the money runs out.

After all, the greatest gift you can give your ageing parents is not simply a foreign remittance, but your physical presence and emotional support when they need it most.

Ajay Pruthi, founder, PLNR and a Sebi-registered investment advisor

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