The one number every investor must know—but rarely does
SummaryIn life and investing, it’s not just about taking action; it’s about knowing what you're aiming for. Your required rate of return (RRR) gives you that clarity to plan your financial future.
Picture this: It’s the final overs of a nail-biting IPL match. Team B needs 60 runs from 36 balls. The math is simple—10 runs per over. The strategy is crystal clear: Batsmen know when to swing big, when to rotate the strike, and when to hold their nerve. Every decision is driven by one number: the required run rate.