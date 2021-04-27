The onus of bearing TDS is on the NRI seller

Usually, a general power of attorney is issued by an NRI for the sale of a property since he/she cannot be personally present in India. It helps them assign their responsibility to a trustworthy person. However, in case of property sale transactions, even though a power of attorney has been issued, the onus of bearing TDS on the transaction remains on the NRI seller. Also, note that the rate for TDS deduction shall be 20% (additional cess and surcharge as applicable) in this case. If the NRI sellers plan to reinvest the capital gains and therefore do not have any tax dues, they may seek a certificate from the relevant income tax officer for TDS deduction at nil rate or a lower rate.