The opportunities and challenges for India’s stock markets2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 11:20 PM IST
Investors are underestimating the negative impact of the end of an era of easy money
Investors are underestimating the negative impact of the end of an era of easy money
Listen to this article
With India envisioning a $10 trillion economy by 2034, there are challenges and opportunities that the country faces over the next decade. That was the crux of a debate at the Mint Mutual Funds Conclave 2022.