The opportunities and challenges for India’s stock markets

Vivek Kaul, author of Easy Money trilogy, highlighted the challenges and said Indians should be aware of the risks of investing in mutual funds and stocks. They should not get carried away by the historical returns of Sensex, which are pegged at 17% since inception. “The bulk of these returns were generated in the first 15 years of the existence of the Sensex which was up until 1994 (since 1979). The returns have been subdued since then,“ said Kaul. Bumper returns over the past 2-2.5 years have been due to rising formalization of the economy and higher operating profits.