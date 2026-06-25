The opportunity cost of waiting for the perfect entry or exit point

Several years ago, midway through my Master’s programme at Northwestern University in Chicago, many of my classmates accepted summer internships that were not closely aligned with the course.
I considered several opportunities that came my way, but turned them down because they didn’t match the role I wanted. Either the job profile wasn’t exciting enough, the company was unfamiliar, or the stipend was too low. “The perfect one will come along soon,” I told myself.
Summer break arrived sooner than expected. I found myself without an internship while my friends began their summer jobs, earned money, expanded their networks, accumulated experience, and strengthened their resumes for post-graduation opportunities. That was when I realized the cost of waiting for the perfect job, the right package, or the most exciting opportunity.