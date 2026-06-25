The opportunity cost of waiting for the perfect entry or exit point

Yet the data suggests otherwise. PGIM India analysed Nifty 50 TRI data from September 2001 to January 2025. An investment of ₹10,000 in 2001 would have grown to ₹3.25 lakh by 2025, delivering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.61%. But if an investor had missed the 50 best days during this 24-year period, the same ₹10,000 would have grown to only ₹11,550, with a CAGR of less than 1%.