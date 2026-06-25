The opportunity cost of waiting for the perfect entry or exit point

Priya Sunder
4 min read25 Jun 2026, 12:59 PM IST
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Successful investing is less about forecasting short-term market movements and more about sticking to a disciplined asset-allocation strategy. (Pexels)
Summary
The stock market does not wait for investors to feel ready.

Several years ago, midway through my Master’s programme at Northwestern University in Chicago, many of my classmates accepted summer internships that were not closely aligned with the course.

I considered several opportunities that came my way, but turned them down because they didn’t match the role I wanted. Either the job profile wasn’t exciting enough, the company was unfamiliar, or the stipend was too low. “The perfect one will come along soon,” I told myself.

Summer break arrived sooner than expected. I found myself without an internship while my friends began their summer jobs, earned money, expanded their networks, accumulated experience, and strengthened their resumes for post-graduation opportunities. That was when I realized the cost of waiting for the perfect job, the right package, or the most exciting opportunity.

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Investing offers a similar lesson: the market does not wait for investors to feel ready. Some of the most meaningful gains occur while investors are still waiting for the perfect entry point.

Lost cause

Many spend too much time deciding when to enter or exit an investment. With constant noise around wars, geopolitical risks, inflation, market corrections, and supply chain disruptions, waiting can seem prudent. Some investors believe it will help them time the market better; others are simply worried by negative news and prefer to wait for conditions to stabilize.

As a result, they remain on the sidelines, waiting for the right moment to invest. But what if that moment has already passed, visible only in hindsight?

In fact, the strongest returns often emerge when uncertainty and volatility are at their peak. Investors who continued their systematic investment plans in equity funds through the 2008 subprime crisis or the 2020 Covid crisis are likely still earning double-digit returns today despite subsequent market corrections.

Those who shifted to safer investments after the fall may have missed the recovery, which often begins before economic indicators improve.

History has repeatedly shown that a large share of long-term market returns is generated on just a handful of trading days each year. Missing those days can have a meaningful impact on long-term goals. Since no one can consistently predict market movements, waiting for the ideal time to enter or exit is rarely useful.

Hence, it’s prudent to not focus only on the cost of entering the market. The cost of staying out can be far higher. This may sound unlikely. After all, there are nearly 250 trading days in a year, so missing a few should not seem significant.

Yet the data suggests otherwise. PGIM India analysed Nifty 50 TRI data from September 2001 to January 2025. An investment of 10,000 in 2001 would have grown to 3.25 lakh by 2025, delivering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.61%. But if an investor had missed the 50 best days during this 24-year period, the same 10,000 would have grown to only 11,550, with a CAGR of less than 1%.

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Those 50 days represented less than 1% of nearly 6,000 trading days, yet missing them created a vast gap between wealth creation and wealth stagnation.

Opportunity cost

Why does this happen? Investors often assume the market’s best days are spread evenly over time. In reality, gains tend to cluster around a few trading days, sometimes just a handful in a year.

Sharp rebounds can follow steep declines within weeks or even days, and the best and worst days often occur close together. By the time reassuring news arrives after a negative event, much of the recovery may already have passed. An investor waiting on the sidelines for the right signal may therefore miss the rebound entirely.

Timing the market is difficult because it requires getting two decisions right: when to exit and when to re-enter. If either decision is wrong, the investor may miss either the decline or the recovery. If both are wrong, they lose out on both sides.

Fearful investors who exit during a crash often return only after markets have already recovered, missing some of the strongest rebound days. This is the hidden opportunity cost of waiting, either for a correction, more attractive valuations, rate cuts, or an end to geopolitical uncertainty.

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Staying invested allows compounding to continue uninterrupted. As company earnings grow, stock values can rise, dividends can be reinvested, and investors remain positioned to benefit from both market declines and recoveries.

This does not mean ignoring asset allocation or putting all your money into equities. It simply means that a disciplined portfolio strategy should not be derailed by attempts to predict short-term market movements.

I learnt a powerful lesson that summer in Chicago: opportunities, whether in careers or investing, do not wait for conviction to strengthen. While we wait for the perfect entry point, compounding can quietly pass us by. Wealth is not created by timing every opportunity perfectly; it is created by staying present for as many opportunities as possible.

Priya Sunder is a director and co-founder at PeakAlpha Investments.

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