The other freebies: How companies lure shareholders with rewards

Investors should note that the certain rewards such as dividend payout may be taxable in their hands. However, rewards such as discount coupons are not taxable. “Such benefits or perquisites, in the form of discounts, flowing one person to another could be taxable under two sections of the Income-Tax Act. The first is section 28 (business or professional income) and section 56 (income from other sources). Where such benefits have no nexus with the business or profession of the recipient, it could not be taxable under section 28. The taxability under section 56 may also not arise because the discounts are not covered within the exclusive meaning of movable properties," said Naveen Wadhwa, deputy general manager, Taxmann.