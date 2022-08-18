The outlook of traditional 60:40 investment portfolio

Inflation has been going up steadily, and to combat it, global central banks have been on an interest rate hike spree. “Interest rates going up have reset equity valuations. And even though, in the long run, equities tend to beat inflation, in the short term, it does have an impact on the risk-free rate calculation. Therefore, valuations seem to correct. Similarly, when rates go up, the NAV (net asset value) of debt MFs take a hit, depending on the duration of the papers," said Rishad Manekia, founder and managing director, Kairos Capital.

