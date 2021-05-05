The pandemic is unique, but this isn’t our first rodeo: Prateek Mehta

For young investors, the starting salaries tend to be limited and saving is difficult considering the many distractions provided by life. In such a scenario, debt funds are ideal to start with. Debt funds serve as a good avenue for starting investments to learn about the income, the related expenditure, and the corresponding saving pattern. They provide liquidity and a stable return (around 6%-7% per annum historically). If held for more than three years, this investment also becomes tax efficient as indexation can be applied to the investment. This will be important as in three years the increase in salary also increases potential tax liability. This feature makes it a better alternative than fixed deposits.