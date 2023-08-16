Trust in passive, rest must bring data: Investment mantra for better returns3 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:57 PM IST
When you invest in a passive fund, you are taking direct exposure to index constituents in the same proportion as they are present in the index.
In passive, we trust. This is what many proponents of passive funds, given a choice, would say in support of their argument. They emphasize that these funds have worked well elsewhere, hence would work here as well. However, proponents of active funds don’t want to throw in their towels just yet.